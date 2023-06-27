UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash

UPDATE: All I-65 South lanes have reopened at mile marker 89.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 South in Hardin County in the mile marker 89 area due to a crash involving four semi-trailer trucks.

Crews are there working to open the lanes back up and drivers are being directed off the interstate at the Exit 91 ramp.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises commuters to take different routes since there’s no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.

It was confirmed someone died from the crash.

This is a developing story as the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash on I-65 south in Hardin County has all lanes blocked. Find an alternate route as delays are building. pic.twitter.com/A1rAyQUkpG — Tawana Andrew WAVE (@TawanaAndrew) June 27, 2023

