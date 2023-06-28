Cranking up the heat!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

We are pretty seasonable and sunny on Wednesday, but the heat and humidity builds Thursday as highs reach the middle and upper 90s. The feel-like temperature is likely to range between 104 and 112 for Thursday and Friday, but it still remains hot during the weekend. We could see some stronger storms Thursday and Friday as well with torrential downpours and strong winds being the main threats.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to take breaks and look out for those who do not have adequate air-conditioning. Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for parts of the area.

