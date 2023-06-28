Crime Stoppers: Thief steals mail from church

Someone is stealing mail from a Bowling Green church.
Someone is stealing mail from a Bowling Green church.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of mail from a local church.

The suspect is seen on video surveillance taking mail from the mailbox at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 1403 College Street in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023.

Police say the alleged thief wore a maroon shirt, red shorts, and blue hat the first time he stole the mail. But when authorities say the suspect returned on June 12th to take more items from the church’s mailbox, the person in the video was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Gray machines put out of commission at The Back Door.
Gray machines removal underway as ban looms

Latest News

KSP arrested 33-year-old Sean Hillock for attempting to procure a minor by electronic means
KSP arrest Trigg County man for child exploitation
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Man charged with trying to kill woman, unborn child in Bell County