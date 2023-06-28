Crime Stoppers: Thief steals mail from church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of mail from a local church.

The suspect is seen on video surveillance taking mail from the mailbox at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 1403 College Street in the early morning hours of June 6, 2023.

Police say the alleged thief wore a maroon shirt, red shorts, and blue hat the first time he stole the mail. But when authorities say the suspect returned on June 12th to take more items from the church’s mailbox, the person in the video was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

