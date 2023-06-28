Daniel Cameron makes campaign stops in Glasgow, Scottsville and Russellville

Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited Glasgow, Scottsville, and Russellville today as a part of his ‘Fight for Kentucky Values’ gubernatorial campaign.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited Glasgow, Scottsville, and Russellville as a part of his Fight for Kentucky Values gubernatorial campaign.

The Republican candidate for governor leaned heavily into his self-proclaimed status as the Law and Order candidate, calling out Governor Andy Beshear as the Catch and Release candidate.

Much of Cameron’s speech focused on Governor Beshear’s performance through the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron had little to say about plans for his campaign beyond mention of creating a world-class educational experience in Kentucky by eliminating education on social issues like critical race theory and LGBTQIA+ rights.

The attorney general has been surrounded by controversy this week after it was discovered that he solicited campaign donations from Edgewater Recovery Center, a rehabilitation facility under investigation by Cameron’s office.

“We were planning a fundraiser initially before we understood that there was an investigation. When we finalized and realized that there was an investigation, we stopped the conversations about any fundraiser, and then on top of that when they ultimately made contributions to our campaign, we refunded those contributions and I recused from any investigation,” said Cameron.

Governor Beshear’s campaign is now calling for an FBI investigation into Cameron’s actions, saying that Cameron waited until he had already won the primary and a public records request had been submitted before refunding those contributions.

