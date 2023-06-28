Edmonson County declares state of emergency following Sunday storms

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Judge-Executive Scott Lindsey has declared a state of emergency as clean-up continues from Sunday’s storms.

According to the declaration, Lindsey signed it yesterday.

This declaration allows Lindsey to waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law related performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employment of permanent and temporary workers, utilization of volunteer workers, rental of equipment and appropriation of expenditure of public funds.

