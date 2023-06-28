Federal judge grants temporary injunction blocking Ky. gender-affirming care ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U.S. District Court judge has granted a temporary injunction that will temporarily block a gender-affirming care ban throughout the commonwealth set to take affect on Thursday.

In an order from federal judge David J. Hale, the court found constitutional challenges of Senate Bill 150 made by the American Civil Liberties Union met requirements for preliminary injunctive relief.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit in May asking to block a portion of the wide-ranging bill focused on health and policies for gender and sexuality.

The organization said the bill causes harm to LGBTQ youth in Kentucky and prevents them from receiving access to health care needs.

“We are grateful to the Court for enjoining this egregious ban on medically necessary care, which would have caused harm for countless young Kentuckians,” ACLU-KY Legal Director Corey Shapiro said in a statement. “This is a win, but it is only the first step. We’re prepared to fight for families’ right to make their own private medical decisions in court, and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure access to medical care is permanently secured in Kentucky.”

With the injunction in place, families of transgender youth can continue to receive gender-affirming healthcare for puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

“Justice is served today as the most egregious parts of Kentucky’s anti-trans law are struck down by a federal judge,” Chris Hartman, Fairness Campaign Executive Director said. “Kentucky’s trans kids and their families have been living in fear of the approaching date the law would take effect—they can all breathe a sigh of relief now as reason wins out over hateful, discriminatory rhetoric. We knew Senate Bill 150 was unconstitutional when state lawmakers rushed it through in the final days of the legislative session, and now all of Kentucky knows it too.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also released a statement denouncing the injunction, arguing the bill “protects Kentucky children.”

“Today’s misguided decision by a federal judge tramples the right of the General Assembly to make public policy for the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 150 is a commonsense law that protects Kentucky children from unnecessary medical experimentation with powerful drugs and hormone treatments. These procedures are not based on science, threaten the safety of minors, and have irreversible life-long consequences on children’s health. This is why other countries have moved to restrict such treatments, citing a lack of medical evidence and considerable long-term risks, and have called for the kind of protections contained in SB 150.

I will always fight the radical idea that risky drugs and life-altering surgical mutilations should be tools to put confused children on an inevitable path toward a life of gender dysphoria. There is nothing “affirming” about this dangerous approach to mental health, and my office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.