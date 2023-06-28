Heart of Scottsville approves sale of ‘1881 Building’ following restoration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday, the Heart of Scottsville announced that their board has approved the sale of the 1881 Building, after restoring the community staple.

The historic building was the former home of Carpenter Dent Drugs.

Over $300,000 in grants have been used in the building’s restoration since 2013. A representative of the Heart says it is time for a new steward to take care of the property. The building is the oldest brick-and-mortar building standing in Allen County.

The property was sold to an unnamed buyer out of Indiana, who was the highest bidder in the auction. Jamie Boler, former director of the Heart of Scottsville and owner of Red Elephant Studio, says that projects like these are what the Heart was created for.

“The original intent was to purchase, to be able to kind of recruit, bring someone into a space that was kind of outfitted for them, and then hopefully be able to continue to do that on down the road,” said Boler. “That’s what we exist there to do. That one arm of the organization is historic preservation.”

Despite the difficulty of the renovation, Boler says that preserving the history of the downtown building is worth every penny.

“In a time when sometimes it can be easier and more cost-effective to just start over, there’s something to be said for preserving the fabric there with how things were built then and what they meant to the community, and that’s what the organization exists for,” said Boler.

The space has been completely outfitted to house a professional kitchen, which points towards the potential for a new restaurant. However, future plans for the space are still unknown. Boler is confident that the future is bright for the historic building.

