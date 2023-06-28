Heat and Storms Ahead

A complex of storms could bring strong winds and isolated hail Thursday morning. Afterwards, the heat settles in.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The poor air quality will still be an issue this evening. Those with breathing troubles need to reduce the amount of time spent outside. Tomorrow, a complex of showers and storms is likely to start rolling in during the morning. Gusty winds and isolated hail are possible, but we are not looking at the same level of severe weather we saw on Sunday.

A complex of storms is expected to move through Thursday morning, then the heat becomes the big story Thursday afternoon into Friday. (David Wolter)

The storms look to cap temperatures just a bit, even so, highs are still likely to top out in the lower 90s, with that feel-like temperature around 100 to 105. Friday looks fairly dry, but a few little clusters of storms could pass the eastern part of the viewing area. Expect highs near 100 with a feel-like temperature around 110.

Not quite as hot on Saturday, still highs are still well into the 90s. Saturday and Sunday could feature some more afternoon storms with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to take breaks and look out for those who do not have adequate air-conditioning. Heat Advisories are in effect for the region.

