Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department announces new Recreation Programs Coordinator

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced a new Recreation Programs Coordinator.

Rachael Wolfe began her new role Monday after stepping in for former coordinator Toby Hudson who will now be in the Superintendent role. Wolfe recently moved to Clarksville and is a graduate of Campbell University where she studied sports management and business.

“We are excited for the energy and new perspective Rachael will bring to our team,” Superintendent Hudson said, “She demonstrated her knowledge and skill during the interview process, and stood out as a shining star from our excellent pool of candidates.”

If you are interested in becoming part of Parks and Recreation, visit hopkinsvillesportsplex.com for more information. You can also keep up to date with the latest on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.