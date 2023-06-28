Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ronald Whitlock Sr.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native Ronald Whitlock Sr. has a long history of service to Warren County and surrounding communities. He’s held many titles and positions in his mission to make the area a better place to live for everyone.

He has served as both president and vice president of the Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP, the religious affairs chairperson for the State of Kentucky NAACP, and a board member of the Human Rights Commission.

During his time with the NAACP, he partnered with the Barren River Area Development District to start the Youth Improvement Program which helped minority high school dropouts earn their GED and enter the workforce.

He was the first president of Housing Assistance and Development Inc. and president of the Private Industry Council at BRADD.

Whitlock served on the board of Kentucky Kids on the Block, Bowling Green-Warren County Metro Government Planning Commission, Community Development Housing Committee, and Ethics Board for Mediplex Rehabilitation. He was also a governor appointed to the KY AIDS Education Commission.

As a pastor, Whitlock was a disc jockey on WCVK Christian Radio for almost 10 years hosting the Gospel for the Soul radio program.

He also helped to establish the African American Ministerial Alliance, which held the first Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast. Under his leadership, he also established United Community for Christ, a group of local pastors and churches that worked together to minister to the community. They successfully sponsored a community revival and sponsored the Feed the Children trucks twice for the community and provided food to over 400 families each time.

He is the author of three books and has earned the title of Kentucky Colonel. Warren County Public Schools inducted him into the Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2015.

“God has really truly blessed me in my life,” Whitlock said. “I’ve always had a giving heart and wanted to give back and I just want to see people’s lives changed.

Currently, he serves as vice chair of Kentucky Legal Aid where his mother also served.

“He’s really just been the kind of person who steps up to the plate and really makes sure that everyone gets equal access to justice,” said Communications Coordinator for KY Legal Aid, Brendy Rivera Escobar.

Ron’s mother was a great influence on him and his siblings growing up. She taught them that they should always give back to the community for the opportunities they were given in their youth.

“We always have to give back to our community and serve our community in the best ways that we can,” Whitlock said.

He is most proud of West Side Camp, a non-profit organization he started with his brothers at their mother’s direction. The brothers remembered how Chess Johnson and the Presbyterian Church picked up children in the Delafield area and took them to his farm in Hadley to keep them off the streets and out of trouble for the summer.

“I still work on that board and will probably continue until I die,” Whitlock said. “Working and making sure that kids’ lives are changed, that’s important to me.”

He believes that deep down inside, everyone has the desire to do the right thing and he has faith that if given the right opportunities, they will.

“We can’t lose faith in people to do right,” Whitlock said.“Regardless of all the things that go on that divide us, that should be something that brings us together.”

The key ingredient to bringing people together is love.

“If you’re going to change someone, you have to change them through love,” Whitlock said. “Hating them draws the line, but to love people, you’ll be surprised.”

