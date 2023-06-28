Logan County prepares for first Party at the Park

By William Battle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - July 1 will mark the first Party at the Park at Russellville City Park in celebration of Independence Day.

The event is sponsored by Independence Bank and presented by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Logan County Fiscal Court, and the City of Russellville. It is part of the annual Concert at Carrico Summer series.

“We have had so many people ask for a summer fireworks show here in Russellville, so we’re excited to be able to present this for the first time ever,” said Polly Steenbergen, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will have something for everyone to enjoy a night of family-friendly fun.

“We will have about 15 vendors food trucks and vendors set up the night of the concert so you can come grab you something to eat and then we’ll have cornhole and face painting, and lots of fun activities,” said Steenbergen.

It will feature live music by the 101st Airborne Division Rock Band at 5 p.m. and JD Shelburne hitting the stage at 7 p.m.

The fireworks show will commence after the sun goes down and promises to be the biggest display the city has ever presented.

“We have worked diligently to able to put together the best fireworks show possible. We have a full 20-minute show that will be great. It will be a huge band here in Russellville,” said Steenbergen.

WRUS 104.9 will provide the soundtrack to the fireworks display and can be listened to live on the radio or heard at the show.

Free parking will be available at Walnut Grove Parkside Church.

