Louisville health officials, doctors provide advice during Air Quality Alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the city’s air quality reached levels unhealthy for everyone.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires triggered the Air Quality Alert.

”What we are seeing now, sustained and throughout the city because of these wildfire smoke impacts are some of the most significant we have seen since we started measuring fine particle pollution back in 1999,” Matthew Mudd from the Louisville Air Pollution Control District said.

Maps from the EPA and the U.S. Forest Service show the cause: a massive cloud of smoke coming from wildfires in Canada enveloping the city.

Dr. Steven Patton with Norton Healthcare said they are seeing more people in the office with trouble breathing.

”Too long of exposure to these small particles can kind of being like smoking a cigarette,” Patton said.

Patton adds the most vulnerable groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens. It’s important for everyone recognize allergens can creep inside your home.

”It’s very important if you have an air filter and if you are changing those air filter’s appropriately, changing your linens and sheets,” Patton said.

Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus pressure.

Doctors add it’s important to take your asthma and or allergy medication regularly. Symptoms untreated could increase your risk of heart or lung disease.

Rachel Keith, the Associate Professor of Medicine at UofL Health, researches how the environment affects health.

She said the best thing to do to stay safe is to limit your time outdoors. If you do have to head outside, it’s best to limit physical activity.

”Cleaning up your air through limiting cleaning products or other household chemicals in your home, or cooking, turning on those ventilation systems if you do cook or if you are showering all help with the air quality inside,” Keith said.

To help inside your home, Keith adds you can also change the air filter, use air purifiers and try to leave the door open while you shower.

Keith adds air quality is expected to fluctuate in the coming days.

For live air quality monitors, click or tap here or view Louisville’s air quality map here.

