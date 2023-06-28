Med Center EMS shares tips on how to stay cool in extreme heat

A member of Med Center EMS shares some tips on how to cool and be safe during the upcoming summer heat.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we enter the summer months, temperatures continue to reach extreme heights.

With the upcoming July and August heat, Casey McCoy of Med Center EMS reminds people to take time to cool off and stay hydrated.

“Stay in the shade, try to remain cool, try to wear loose fitting clothing, try to wear light-colored clothing, make sure to hydrate, take frequent breaks if you’re outside,” said McCoy. “People drink lots of water and they are sweating a lot and they don’t put the salts back in their body we need. Be mindful, keep your head on a swivel, and be watching around for these types of things. We have to watch out for one another.”

McCoy reminds parents that it’s important to double-check their car for their kids.

For those who may not have kids, he says it’s still important to pay attention to your surroundings in an effort to keep kids safe, and away from extreme heat.

