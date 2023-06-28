Over 50 dogs, puppies dropped off in one day at BGWC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society has several dogs and puppies available for adoption after over 50 were dropped off over the weekend.

“We had about 50-60 intakes,” said Brandon Taylor, the adoption center manager, “It’s not uncommon, especially in the summer months will average 30 to 60.... upwards to 70 intake numbers per day.”

He added that those animals can come from anywhere, including someone accidentally letting their animal out of their house or a feral female cat that had a litter of kittens under someone’s farm.

Taylor also stressed the importance of people getting their pets fixed and how it can help with reducing the population of animals overall.

He does say he, and others who work at the shelter, are all for responsible breeding. That means getting your pets fixed, so if they do get out there isn’t a chance of accidental breeding.

“What I don’t want to see is... not wanting to get your dog fix just because and then it jumps the fence and breeds...,” he said, “Or you get a cat off the street and you want to get it spayed or neutered...That’s great, but you don’t do it for eight months to a year, a year and a half. And all of a sudden that cat goes in heat gets out and gets bred... now you’re stuck with do I bring it to the clinic and get it fixed? Or do I have the kittens at home?”

Taylor also spoke about the upcoming ‘Empty the Shelters’ event that the Bissell Pet Foundation will be helping host next month.

“We want to see those adoption numbers go up starting July 1 through July 21,” he said, “The first three weeks in July, all of our adoptions; kitten, puppy, adult cat, adult dog, critters are $25 across the board.”

The best way for you to help the pets at the shelter is to volunteer, donate, and get your animals fixed.

“Come see us even if you just want to walk a dog,” Taylor said, “A lot of people will say, Oh, I can’t go out there. You know, I get too attached... think about how that pet feels being in a kennel for 20 to 22 hours a day and you just getting it out for 30 minutes means the world to that pet.”

if you would like to adopt an animal, you can fill out an application at bgshelterpets.com. To view the animals currently available, click here.

