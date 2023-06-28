Tyson Foods Bowling Green Facility donates through community outreach

The facility has donated over 120,000 pounds of protein in the last three months.
The facility has donated over 120,000 pounds of protein in the last three months.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tyson Foods Bowling Green distributed 40,000 pounds of free protein – the equivalent of 160,000 servings* – at a community donation event at the WKU Innovation Center on June 24.

In the last three months, the Bowling Green facility has donated a total of 120,000 pounds of protein, or 480,000 servings, in drive-thru donation events.

“Tyson Foods is proud to call Bowling Green home, and we welcome the opportunity to support local families by providing nutritious, high-quality food at no cost,” says Brian Wikel, plant manager of Tyson Foods Bowling Green. “Our new facility is creating hundreds of sought-after jobs, which stimulates the local economy and meets the growing demand for high-quality bacon products in the stores, restaurants and homes of our customers and consumers.”

The company also made community members aware of immediate job openings in management and hourly positions.

The company has immediate management and hourly job openings and plans to hire 450 new team members to support the plant opening. Open positions can be found at baconjobs.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of his wife
Gray machines put out of commission at The Back Door.
Gray machines removal underway as ban looms

Latest News

She will be stepping into the position vacated by Toby Hudson when he shifted to his...
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department announces new Recreation Programs Coordinator
Bowling Green native Ronald Whitlock Sr. has a long history of service to Warren County and...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ronald Whitlock Sr.
Members of the Louisville Orchestra pose for a photograph. The orchestra is instructed by Teddy...
Louisville Orchestra making stop in Glasgow on July 12
The Barren River Animal Welfare Association in Glasgow was flooded during the early morning...
Barren County animal shelter recovering after another flooding event