Tyson Foods Bowling Green Facility donates through community outreach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tyson Foods Bowling Green distributed 40,000 pounds of free protein – the equivalent of 160,000 servings* – at a community donation event at the WKU Innovation Center on June 24.

In the last three months, the Bowling Green facility has donated a total of 120,000 pounds of protein, or 480,000 servings, in drive-thru donation events.

“Tyson Foods is proud to call Bowling Green home, and we welcome the opportunity to support local families by providing nutritious, high-quality food at no cost,” says Brian Wikel, plant manager of Tyson Foods Bowling Green. “Our new facility is creating hundreds of sought-after jobs, which stimulates the local economy and meets the growing demand for high-quality bacon products in the stores, restaurants and homes of our customers and consumers.”

The company also made community members aware of immediate job openings in management and hourly positions.

The company has immediate management and hourly job openings and plans to hire 450 new team members to support the plant opening. Open positions can be found at baconjobs.com.

