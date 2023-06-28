Warren County EMA warns of heat advisory and air quality alert

Hazy day in Warren County Wednesday June 28.
Hazy day in Warren County Wednesday June 28.(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management said the county has been put under a heat advisory and an air quality alert.

According to a news release, the heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Warren County EMA said heat indices will likely reach values of 105 degrees with locally higher values possible.

“Those who work outdoors should limit exposure and should take frequent breaks,” said emergency management. “Light-colored, loose-fitting clothes are best for those who must remain outdoors.

They also recommend strenuous outdoor activities be rescheduled for early morning or evening hours when temperatures are lower.

An air quality alert has also been issued effective from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the Canadian Wildfires.

“Those who may have sensitive health conditions (lung/heart disease, asthma), the elderly and children should take extra precautions to limit outdoor activities,” said Warren County Emergency Management.

Warren County EMA said heat indices will likely reach values of 105 degrees with locally higher values possible.(NOAA)

