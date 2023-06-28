WRECC hoping to have power restored by Wednesday

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says their goal is to have power essentially fully restored by Wednesday, after reporting nearly 30,000 customers lost power during Sunday’s storm.

“When you’re at the height of the storm, there’s an order that it has to go in,” said Kim Phelps, Senior Director of Communications for WRECC. “We get the biggest transmission outages and biggest distribution outages done first, and now we’re into the smaller single phase, roads, neighborhoods.”

Phelps said utility crews have their work cut out for them, with 128 poles taken out in during the storm.

“That is a big number of polls. As they go through, they’re able to get work done and see what needs to be done, they’re able to develop that assessment,” Phelps said.

There’s the possibility for isolated outages going into Thursday, the same day excessive heat is set to enter the region.

Phelps says she hopes power will be restored before the temperatures become an issue but advises those without power to stay prepared just in case.

“Make sure to stay hydrated. If you have access to a generator, of course, look into that. Always reach out. If you have medical necessity, you can reach out to your local emergency management, you can reach out to your local community action agencies,” Phelps said. “Check on your neighbors, if you have an elderly neighbor or someone check on your neighbors.”

Phelps wanted to thank the community for their patience and all those who stepped in to lend a helping hand.

“The ones that came from other parts of the state, they had outages too. They fixed their outages and then came to lend a hand, same with BGMU,” Phelps said. I really want to thank the community for their spirit and their help and together we’re gonna get through it.

Farmer RECC has also given an update, saying as of 7 p.m. Tuesday they have restored service to more than 11,500 meters since Sunday night. They are anticipating a multi-day outage restoration effort.

In the meantime, utility companies are asking folks to be careful of downed wires and report them or any outages immediately.

