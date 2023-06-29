Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Both Edmonson County Judge Executive Scott Lindsey and WRECC are asking the community to...
Edmonson County declares state of emergency following Sunday storms
Someone is stealing mail from a Bowling Green church.
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals mail from church
A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans