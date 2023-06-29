Big Heat and Storms Friday

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The heat and humidity could spark some strong to severe storms as we get into the afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The showers are winding down. Now there is the chance for a few more isolated showers and storms on the overnight, but nothing severe.

With the heat comes a chance for some stronger storms that could produce gusty winds and isolated hail.(David Wolter)

On Friday the heat and humidity combine to make it feel more like 105 and 110. Another fast-moving complex of showers and storms could produce strong winds and isolated hail Friday afternoon. The unsettled weather continues into the weekend as showers and storms develop during the peak heating of the day.

The heat combined with humidity will make those temperatures feel more like 105 to 110.(David Wolter)

Next week looks like typical summertime in south-central Kentucky. Highs around 90 with a few scattered showers and storms around each day. Right now, the July 4th holiday looks fairly favorable for any of those outdoor plans.

The air quality is still problematic, especially for those folks with breathing issues. Between the heat and the haze, it is best to limit time spent outdoors over the next few days.

