Bowling Green man sentenced 20 years in 2021 shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Christian Castillo, 30, of Bowling Green, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a shooting of Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 9, 2021.

According to the original citation, Pedro was shot while in his vehicle at the intersection of W 15th and Butler Way.

Castillo was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed with a vehicle driven by Pedro.

Bowling Green Police said a person was walking down the street and found a man unresponsive and locked in his car.

When the police arrived, officers had to break the windows of the car to get the victim out and give him medical attention. Police say, Pedro was shot in the face.

An ambulance was then called, and Pedro was taken to the hospital. He was later transferred to Nashville in an ambulance where he later died.

Court records show police obtained information from Castillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, about the night of the incident.

Rivas, 30, of Bowling Green, told police she had driven the vehicle when it had crashed with Pedro’s vehicle, and that Castillo fired a shot into Pedro’s vehicle.

Castillo plead guilty May 3, 2023, taking a plea which amended the original charge of Murder to Manslaughter 1st Degree.

Rivas was charged with tampering with physical evidence after police say she attempted to hide the weapon involved in the shooting and disposed of ammunition.

She has plead not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 21 for a pre-trial conference.

