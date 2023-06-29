Expert: Rain may help air quality issues but only temporarily

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The haze in our area left and came back this week as Canada’s wildfires continue to burn.

For the last month to month and a half, we’ve been seeing hundreds of wildfires across western Canada which has sent smoke billowing high into the atmosphere.

Shane Holinde with Kentucky Mesonet says the rain in the area on Thursday might create some relief, but only temporarily.

“We are going to see more periods where we could be dry in the next two to three days heading into the upcoming weekend and that combined with the northwest flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere, may provide us with more haze in the sky at times lowering the air quality index yesterday,” explained Holinde. “Wednesday was the first time that I can recall an ‘air quality alert being issued for the entire state of Kentucky.”

The air quality index goes from zero to 500 and most of the time here in Kentucky we stay below 50, according to Holinde.

“Once the number gets above 150, however, which we saw for some parts of the state, including Louisville and Lexington yesterday, that’s unhealthy for everybody,” he said.

Weather that might help contain Canada’s wildfires is rain.

To check the air quality in your area, you can go to AirNow.gov, type in your zip code and a meter will appear with the level of the air quality.

Right now in Bowling Green, the site says the current air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

