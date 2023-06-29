Scott Waste Services collects trash earlier ahead of heat advisory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the heat increases into summer, Scott Waste Services will have earlier collection times for residents.

The temperatures are steadily rising and although that may make for a great pool day, waste haulers face safety issues on days with a heat advisory.

“Our guys, some of them are hanging off the back of a piece of steel, that attracts heat. Not only the concrete but the truck itself,” said Scott Waste Service District Manager Sam Upperman. “It’s physically draining if you’re inside some of these trucks. Whatever the temperature is outside you can add 20 degrees to it on the back of the truck. You’re in direct sunlight all day working in those temperatures, tipping 500 to 1000 cards a day. It’s very stressful on the body.”

The overheated working conditions can quickly lead to dehydration. With all the heavy lifting and truck driving, it’s a priority to make sure all waste haulers are hydrated for the workday.

“We bring awareness to it. We have safety watches every morning. We make sure everybody’s taking some stuff home to hydrate. Whatever they’re doing, we encourage them to do more when it comes to hydration because you can’t start late,” said Upperman. “We’re constantly checking in and constantly communicating and constantly providing them with the stuff they need to take care of themselves.”

For residents, it won’t be every day, but on those heat advisory days, it’s safer and more efficient to set up earlier collection times to avoid the sun and heat as much as possible. It’s also vital that those waste carts are already on the curb.

“What the residents can do for us is make sure they have their carts to the curb the night before. When we have these heat advisories, we are going to send out notices and communicate with our counties and our specific cities to see if we can start early,” said Upperman. “The sooner we can get our people out of the direct sun and out of the heat, it’s going to do better for them and their families. We don’t want any heat injuries or illness. We take safety very seriously, but we also want to provide the best service.”

Scott Waste Services will send earlier collection time notices when they see fit and will be distributing them through their website, the Waste Connect app, and WBKO.

