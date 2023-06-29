Scott Waste Services collects trash earlier ahead of heat advisory

As the heat increases into summer, Scott Waste Services will have earlier collection times for...
As the heat increases into summer, Scott Waste Services will have earlier collection times for residents.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the heat increases into summer, Scott Waste Services will have earlier collection times for residents.

The temperatures are steadily rising and although that may make for a great pool day, waste haulers face safety issues on days with a heat advisory.

“Our guys, some of them are hanging off the back of a piece of steel, that attracts heat. Not only the concrete but the truck itself,” said Scott Waste Service District Manager Sam Upperman. “It’s physically draining if you’re inside some of these trucks. Whatever the temperature is outside you can add 20 degrees to it on the back of the truck. You’re in direct sunlight all day working in those temperatures, tipping 500 to 1000 cards a day. It’s very stressful on the body.”

The overheated working conditions can quickly lead to dehydration. With all the heavy lifting and truck driving, it’s a priority to make sure all waste haulers are hydrated for the workday.

“We bring awareness to it. We have safety watches every morning. We make sure everybody’s taking some stuff home to hydrate. Whatever they’re doing, we encourage them to do more when it comes to hydration because you can’t start late,” said Upperman. “We’re constantly checking in and constantly communicating and constantly providing them with the stuff they need to take care of themselves.”

For residents, it won’t be every day, but on those heat advisory days, it’s safer and more efficient to set up earlier collection times to avoid the sun and heat as much as possible. It’s also vital that those waste carts are already on the curb.

“What the residents can do for us is make sure they have their carts to the curb the night before. When we have these heat advisories, we are going to send out notices and communicate with our counties and our specific cities to see if we can start early,” said Upperman. “The sooner we can get our people out of the direct sun and out of the heat, it’s going to do better for them and their families. We don’t want any heat injuries or illness. We take safety very seriously, but we also want to provide the best service.”

Scott Waste Services will send earlier collection time notices when they see fit and will be distributing them through their website, the Waste Connect app, and WBKO.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Storms LIKELY this morning
Heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail possible today!
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Both Edmonson County Judge Executive Scott Lindsey and WRECC are asking the community to...
Edmonson County declares state of emergency following Sunday storms
He approximated the total number of pills in the bag to be around 1,000 pills.
Man arrested in Bowling Green for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Morgantown Police arrest man for drug possession and drug trafficking
WBKO Meteorologist Raquel Dominguez gives the latest on our air quality
Haze and Air Quality issues in Bowling Green, across the region.
Expert: Rain may help air quality issues but only temporarily
Bowling Green Police arrest man after Tuesday night shooting
Bowling Green man sentenced 20 years in 2021 shooting