Heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail possible today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s officially a First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO viewing area as a complex system moves in from the north. Storms will affect most of the late morning commute, bringing in torrential downpours, intense winds, hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado.

Storms LIKELY this morning

Most of our viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms to occur between now and 12pm. A greater risk is expected for those north and west of us. These storms will arrive with frequent cloud to ground lightning and winds around 60mp. Please stay weather aware! Storms will end by the early afternoon.

Most of us are also under a heat advisory through Friday evening. Feels like temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits through Saturday. This will be a threat for anyone who spends long periods of time outside for heat related illnesses and injuries.

We also have worsening air quality across the region due to smoke from widespread wildfires in Canada. It’ll be HAZY these next few days, and people with sensitive breathing problems will need to be aware of this.

