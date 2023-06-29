Indictments returned on 6 drug distribution case defendants

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned a six-count indictment on April 12 charging six defendants with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and seven total defendants with methamphetamine trafficking related offenses.

Indictments were returned against Leroy B. Riggsbee, 38, of Bowling Green, Shantaja S. Hutchins, 46, of Bowling Green, Jeffery W. Glass, 50, of Bowling Green, Tyler P. Houchens, 28, of Glasgow, Brandon T. Trent, 24, of Bowling Green and Joseph A. Raby, 40, of Bowling Green.

According to the indictment, the six defendants were each charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine between June 1, 2022, and March 7.

Each defendant also faces additional charges.

Riggsbee and Glass are charged with aiding and abetting each other in the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on June 28, 2022.

Riggsbee is also charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on August 24, 2022.

Riggsbee and Houchens are charged with aiding and abetting each other in the possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Sept. 22, 2022.

Trent, Raby, Riggsbee, and Hutchins are all charged with aiding and abetting each other in the possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Jan. 4.

Antoine Bass, 40, of Bowling Green, who was not charged in the conspiracy, was charged with Hutchins for aiding and abetting each other in the distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine on March 7.

Riggsbee, Hutchins, Glass, Houchens, Trent, and Raby all face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Bass faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

