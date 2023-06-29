‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Both Edmonson County Judge Executive Scott Lindsey and WRECC are asking the community to...
Edmonson County declares state of emergency following Sunday storms
Someone is stealing mail from a Bowling Green church.
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals mail from church
A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales

Latest News

Indictments returned on 6 drug distribution case defendants
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
A man was charged by Morgantown Police for drug possession after a vehicle search.
Morgantown Police arrest man for drug possession, trafficking
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s Black reparations task force concludes its historic 2 years of work
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City’s iconic Tiffany store