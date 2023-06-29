Man arrested in Bowling Green for trafficking fentanyl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Bowling Green.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop Monday, June 26 around 10:15 am, for multiple traffic violations.

Police observed the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle after making contact with two occupants.

The driver of the vehicle stated there was about “a gram or two” in the center console area.

The driver and the passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle for a vehicle search.

According to court records, police found a black mesh bag in the front passenger seat containing a clear plastic baggy with a large amount of small circular blue pills labeled “M and 30″, which police say have the consistency of being pressed “M-30″ fentanyl pills.

Immediately the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Isiah Boyd, 26, of Louisville, stated, “those are mine”.

Police also found a small clear plastic baggy with green leafy substance suspected of being marijuana in the center console.

No other contraband was located inside of the vehicle.

Boyd was read his miranda warning, which he stated he understood his rights and would continue speaking with police.

According to the citation, Boyd stated the pills he believed to be “perk 30′s”. He approximated the total number of pills in the bag to be around 1,000 pills.

Boyd is in the Warren County Detention Center being held on a $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.

