Morgantown Police arrest man for drug possession, trafficking

A man was charged by Morgantown Police for drug possession after a vehicle search.
A man was charged by Morgantown Police for drug possession after a vehicle search.(Mogantown Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for drug trafficking after Morgantown police said he was disturbing people inside a home.

Carl Lindsey was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance.

Officers reported they responded to a call on Jim Embry Drive for an individual, later identified as Lindsey, beating on someone’s door and refusing to leave.

Police said Lindsey appeared to be under the influence and denied taking or drinking anything that would make him under the influence. Officer asked consent to search the vehicle for anything that would intoxicate the individual. He agreed to the search.

During the search the officer discovered three glass pipes with suspected meth residue, 15 round blue pills inside an unmarked container, two white oval pills also in an unmarked container and an AR style shotgun with two magazines.

Lindsey was taken to the the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Both Edmonson County Judge Executive Scott Lindsey and WRECC are asking the community to...
Edmonson County declares state of emergency following Sunday storms
Someone is stealing mail from a Bowling Green church.
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals mail from church
A Sunday sales ordinance has been agreed upon in city limits for 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Allen County business owners prepare for the introduction of alcohol sales

Latest News

Independence Day Fireworks
Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day
At least 80 percent of fees collected at Mammoth Cave are used for improvements to help guests...
National park enthusiasts comment on proposed Mammoth Cave fee increases
VIDEO: Juveniles damage Glasgow building
Federal judge temporarily pauses Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming care