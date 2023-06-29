Morgantown Police arrest man for drug possession, trafficking

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for drug trafficking after Morgantown police said he was disturbing people inside a home.

Carl Lindsey was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance.

Officers reported they responded to a call on Jim Embry Drive for an individual, later identified as Lindsey, beating on someone’s door and refusing to leave.

Police said Lindsey appeared to be under the influence and denied taking or drinking anything that would make him under the influence. Officer asked consent to search the vehicle for anything that would intoxicate the individual. He agreed to the search.

During the search the officer discovered three glass pipes with suspected meth residue, 15 round blue pills inside an unmarked container, two white oval pills also in an unmarked container and an AR style shotgun with two magazines.

Lindsey was taken to the the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.