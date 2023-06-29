National park enthusiasts comment on proposed Mammoth Cave fee increases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park is looking for public opinion on a proposed increase to various recreational fees.

The proposal looks to increase fees for recreational programs like cave tours, camping rates, and charging for electric vehicles in 2024.

“Every three years is when we really start to look and see, are these in line with what’s currently going on out there? Is it time to up the fees? Is it time to bring some down?” said Molly Schroer, spokesperson for Mammoth Cave National Park So we did the review where we compare with private businesses within the community that are similar in scope.

At least 80 percent of fees collected at Mammoth Cave are used for improvements to help guests enjoy the park, like visitor programs and park maintenance.

“They’re specifically for visitor services or things that impact the visitors, we can’t use it to carpet our offices or do something that’s going to improve something that the visitors are not going to see,” Schroer said.

Schroer says crews have worked diligently to keep the potential increases fair and competitive when compared to other parks.

Visiting national park enthusiasts agreed and said they’d be willing to pay extra to better serve the park.

“I think the no admission was definitely different than the other parks, then the cave or the tour prices didn’t seem very expensive to do the tours themselves,” said Ben Mucha and Jordan Amparo, who have both been trying to visit every national park. “We’re all for improvements of national parks, so if the prices went up to improve the park I’d be willing to pay them.

“I think it’s fine because it’s not that expensive to get in here already compared to other parks,” said Korby and Hunter Gilbertson, who hope to visit all the national parks before Hunter graduates college. “Just barely raising the fees won’t make that much of a difference and it’ll definitely help the park.”

The main concern enthusiasts had regarding increases was ensuring parks were still easily accessible for families.

“I know that this is a big thing for families to go do, every one of every accessibility,” Amparo said. “I do think that to keep the prices within reason should be appropriate. But if it means improvement to the parks in any way shape or form, always for it.”

The increase appear to be minimal, with the largest increase being a $13 jump for the Wild Cave tour.

A full list of proposed increases can be found online.

The deadline for public response is July 28. Schroer recommends submitting opinions online, but comments can also be mailed to the park at “Mammoth Cave National Park, Attn: Proposed Fee Increase, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.”

Anonymous comments and comments submitted by e-mail will not be accepted.

Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

