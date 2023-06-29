Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day

Independence Day Fireworks
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Warren County

  • Thunderfest - Saturday, July 1 at National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive in Bowling Green. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the cost being $20 per car before 5 p.m. and $25 per car after 5 p.m. For more information, visit here.
  • Fireworks at Bowling Green Hot Rods - The Bowling Green Hot Rods will take on the Asheville Tourists on July 4 beginning at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks set to follow.

Barren County

  • Barren River State Resort Fireworks - The Barren Lake State Resort Park will host a fireworks show on July 4 at 9 p.m. There is no charge for entry with beach-front parking available for $20. The beach-front parking is first come, first serve.
  • Cave City Community Fireworks Display - Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Cave City Industrial Park. Activities begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Simpson County

  • Mint Gaming Hall - Friday, June 30; gates open at 5:30 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Edmonson County

  • Annual Freedom Fest - Friday, June 30 at the Chalybeate Springs Sports Complex Road in Smiths Grove from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information visit here.

Metcalfe County

  • 4th of July Celebration - Bowling Park in Edmonton on Friday June 30 starting at 6 p.m. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit here.

Hardin County

  • Thunder Over Radcliff - July 3 with the firework show starting at 10 p.m. The event is at 411 W Lincoln Trail Blvd in Radcliff. The event begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Allen County

  • Fireworks at the Park - Dumont Hill at Dugas Community Park in Scottsville from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. The park is located at 336 North Bedelia Street. For more information, visit here.

Logan County

  • Independence Day Celebration - Russellville City Park at 600 Bobby Sawyer Way on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Muhlenberg County

  • Fourth of July celebration - July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center for Muhlenberg County’s annual fireworks display. The Ag Center will have concessions available from 7 to 9 p.m.

