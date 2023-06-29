Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Warren County
- Thunderfest - Saturday, July 1 at National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive in Bowling Green. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the cost being $20 per car before 5 p.m. and $25 per car after 5 p.m. For more information, visit here.
- Fireworks at Bowling Green Hot Rods - The Bowling Green Hot Rods will take on the Asheville Tourists on July 4 beginning at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks set to follow.
Barren County
- Barren River State Resort Fireworks - The Barren Lake State Resort Park will host a fireworks show on July 4 at 9 p.m. There is no charge for entry with beach-front parking available for $20. The beach-front parking is first come, first serve.
- Cave City Community Fireworks Display - Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Cave City Industrial Park. Activities begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Simpson County
- Mint Gaming Hall - Friday, June 30; gates open at 5:30 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Edmonson County
- Annual Freedom Fest - Friday, June 30 at the Chalybeate Springs Sports Complex Road in Smiths Grove from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information visit here.
Metcalfe County
- 4th of July Celebration - Bowling Park in Edmonton on Friday June 30 starting at 6 p.m. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit here.
Hardin County
- Thunder Over Radcliff - July 3 with the firework show starting at 10 p.m. The event is at 411 W Lincoln Trail Blvd in Radcliff. The event begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Allen County
- Fireworks at the Park - Dumont Hill at Dugas Community Park in Scottsville from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5. The park is located at 336 North Bedelia Street. For more information, visit here.
Logan County
- Independence Day Celebration - Russellville City Park at 600 Bobby Sawyer Way on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, visit here.
Muhlenberg County
- Fourth of July celebration - July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center for Muhlenberg County’s annual fireworks display. The Ag Center will have concessions available from 7 to 9 p.m.
