Allen County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Chad L. Delucenay
Chad L. Delucenay(Allen County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County man was charged Thursday with child sexual abuse material charges.

Chad L. Delucenay, 34, was charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12-years-old.

The Kentucky State Police reported that Delucenay was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville on Thursday.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Delucenay was lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

