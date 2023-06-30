Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms LIKELY this morning
Heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail possible today!
He approximated the total number of pills in the bag to be around 1,000 pills.
Man arrested in Bowling Green for trafficking fentanyl
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Bowling Green Police arrest man after Tuesday night shooting
Bowling Green man sentenced 20 years in 2021 shooting
Independence Day Fireworks
Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day

Latest News

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather, some...
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression...
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting