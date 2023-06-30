Father, daughter killed in Butler County after tree falls on vehicle

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Two people, including a child, died in a vehicle crash in Butler County on Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the 2000 block of Brooklyn Chapel Road. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash before KSP was asked to investigate.

A preliminary investigation found Christopher Fulkerson, 49, of Morgantown, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado southbound along the roadway. His 12-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle, too.

A tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

Both Fulkerson and his daughter were killed in the incident.

Detective Michael Waggener with KSP continues to investigate.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said severe storms in the region this week could have contributed to the crash.

