FIRST ALERT DAY: Another round of storms expected late Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO viewing area. All of us are going to see additional rounds of storms especially between 4-8pm.

The main risks include strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornadoes. We’ll also see rounds of heavy rainfall on top of that, so expect localized flooding to worsen over flood prone areas.

The heat and humidity combine to make it feel more like 105 and 110. The unsettled weather continues into the weekend as showers and storms develop during the peak heating of the day.

Next week looks like typical summertime in south-central Kentucky. Highs around 90 with a few scattered showers and storms around each day. Right now, the July 4th holiday looks fairly favorable for any of those outdoor plans.

The air quality is still problematic, especially for those folks with breathing issues. Between the heat and the haze, it is best to limit time spent outdoors over the next few days.

