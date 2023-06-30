KSP investigates fatal collision that left one dead

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 29, Kentucky State Police were requested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Leitchfield.

The investigation revealed a 68-year-old Cadiz resident, Herbert Wharton, was standing outside his vehicle, a 2001 Lincoln Town Car.

The car was parked in the emergency lane when a 2004 Chevrolet Express van pulling a trailer struck both the Wharton and his vehicle.

The van was driven by 43-year-old, Gary Park, of St. Louis, MO.

Wharton was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, where he was pronounced dead by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Park was not injured.

The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for several hours, and a detour was opened in order to allow KSP to investigate the collision.

