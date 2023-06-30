KSP investigating fatal collision in Monroe County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Burkesville man was killed in a wreck on KY 953 in Monroe County on Thursday.

Dustin Thacker, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Kentucky State Police Troopers responded around 4:15 p.m. to the scene where preliminary investigations revealed that Thacker was traveling north on KY 953 in a 1998 Dodge Ram when he dropped off the northbound shoulder of the roadway.

Police said Thacker overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle and exited the southbound side of the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled over an embankment and overturned.

The wreck remains under investigation.

