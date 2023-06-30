Lightning sparks house fire in North Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lightning is to blame for a fire that caused significant damage to a home located on Roger Cole Rd. in Bowling Green Thursday evening.

According to the Richardsville Fire Department, crews were called out to the scene around 5 o’clock. When they arrived there was smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters quickly distinguished the fire that was mainly contained to the garage area of the home. The fire department said the areas of the gutters roof line and siding were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters determined lightning was the cause of the fire.

Several agencies responded to the scene including the Gott Fire Department, Smiths Grove Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS.

