BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was hit by a CSX train on Robinson Lane early Friday morning.

Bowling Green Public Information Officer confirmed with WBKO news that the man was hit across from the news sonic and behind the Waffle House.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The scene was cleared about an hour later. We will update as we know more.

