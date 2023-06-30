Man killed after hit by train on Robinson Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a train on Robinson Avenue Friday morning.

Bowling Green Police Officers arrived on scene and identified the man as Jesse Craine, 37, of Cave City.

The Warren County Coroner’s office said the time of death was 5:31 a.m.

Police reported they spoke with the Engineer of the CSX train who said they saw someone who appeared lying on the track and sleeping.

The horn was sounded and the engineer said it appeared as if Craine was tryin got get off the tracks.

