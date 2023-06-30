Warren RECC preparing for more outages ahead of severe weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In less than a week, South Central Kentucky has seen severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and heat waves reaching a feel-like temperature of close to 110 degrees. All of this, with the addition of poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

Local utility companies have been working to repair downed power lines and restore power to nearly 30,000 customers since Sunday, June 25.

“The crews are making great progress, especially with all that is going on with the heat and the weather,” said Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations, Kim Phelps.

Warren RECC has continued to restore power to those affected by the storms that hit South Central Kentucky this week.

Crews are on high alert, including an additional 40 crews to prepare for more power outages after Friday’s severe weather.

Officials said that when it comes to high temperatures, it is best to follow a few precautions to prevent a power outage from occurring.

“Anything you can do later in the evening when it is not so hot always helps. Your HVAC is going to be working really hard. If you can bump it up a degree or two, any little bit will help,” said Phelps.

Melinda Malin, a customer of Warren RECC, was without power for days, but it was finally restored Friday afternoon.

Malin said that while she was frustrated, she understood that it takes time and effort to restore power to tens of thousands of customers.

“Having seen the devastation and everything that has come through (South Central Kentucky), they (Warren RECC) really have pulled through. Even though you feel like it is just you, it is never just you,” said Malin. “There are always so many more people that they have to deal with than just your one piece of property. I really have to say that they have pulled through on this one. Hopefully, the storms will hold off and they will not have to go through it again tonight.”

Phelps said crews are ready and waiting for whatever may come next.

“We stay prepared for things like this. We are ready to roll at any given time,” said Phelps. “We hope these weather forecasts will not come true, but we will be ready and face whatever comes.”

