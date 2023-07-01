FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms are possible later this afternoon and evening

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We add another First Alert Weather Day to our total as another chance for strong to severe storms arrives as we head towards dinnertime.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday, July 1st.
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday, July 1st.

Any thunderstorm that develops will have the opportunity to produce damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. Make plans now on how you will take action if a warning is issued. Remember, a watch means severe conditions could develop, a warning means the severe conditions are occurring now or are imminent. Have multiple ways to receive alerts as we head through the evening hours, outdoor warning sirens (COWS) are NOT a reliable source for warnings. Weather radios, phone alerts, and local media (TV) are your best resources for warning information.

The entire WBKO viewing area is under an Enhanced (3/5, orange) or Slight (2/5, yellow) risk for severe weather today. The main timing for the strongest storms will be between now and 10 PM. Once again, all hazards are in the table for this evening, so make sure you are staying weather aware. The WBKO Weather Team will be monitoring these storms as they impact our region.

Link to download the WBKO Weather App: https://www.wbko.com/page/apps/

