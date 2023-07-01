More Unsettled Weather Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More storms are expected into the evening hours. A few could produce strong winds and isolated hail. Flooding is also possible.

Storms that develop, especially in the afternoon, could turn severe with damaging winds and hail the main threat. (David Wolter)

The unsettled weather continues into the weekend as showers and storms develop during the peak heating of the day. Storms late Saturday afternoon, into the evening, could also be severe with strong winds and hail the main threat. Stay with your First Alert Weather team for updates through the weekend. Scattered late day storms will likely consolidate into a complex as we continue into the night.

Next week looks like typical summertime in south-central Kentucky. Highs around 90 with a few scattered showers and storms around each day. Right now, the July 4th holiday looks fairly favorable for any of those outdoor plans.

