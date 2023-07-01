Local student react to SCOTUS ruling against on student loan relief plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Biden’s plan to eliminate up to $20,000 of student loan debt for each loaner has been halted by the Supreme Court.

Three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, the Biden Administration halted student loan payments. He proposed a plan to effectively eliminate up to $20,000 of debt for some students.

After nearly 25 million applicants, the Supreme Court has struck down the proposal and relayed that student loan payments will resume this fall.

“It’s not fair. It’s very difficult to be told that this is going to happen and then it’s not. So it’s not like a disappointment, but it’s really hard on the college students to be able to hear that and then it is taken away,” said Western Kentucky University student Haley Page.

Some students are expecting up to an $800 added monthly expense for student loan repayment once payments resume, making it difficult for recently graduated students to budget.

It’s yet another obstacle on their plate.

“It’s really hard to find a job as a college student that will pay enough for that. So I think trying to find like a job that can work for that,” said Page. “They all have different types of things they have to pay for which makes it really difficult for college students to pay it. And some of them are out of state so it makes it even more expensive, living in dorms more expensive, and it all adds up very quickly.”

For those getting close to graduation, the student loan debt ruling has students changing their plans on how to handle life after college.

“It just makes life impossible. It shouldn’t be that hard. To have them right now, you could defer them anyway because you’re in school, but I know it’s just coming and it’s scary because you don’t know how you’re going to budget for that at all,” said WKU graduate student Amber Grohowski. “You got to live with your parents for a year figure it out, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.