Seymour’s go-ahead homer carries Hot Rods past Braves 4-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bob Seymour cranked a three-run homer in the top of the eighth that lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-2, 35-32) to a 4-1 win over the Rome Braves (2-4, 32-40) on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Braves offense scored the first run of the game against Hot Rods reliever Austin Vernon in the bottom of the fourth. Ignacio Alvarez led off with a solo blast over the left centerfield wall to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green tied it in the top of the seventh off Rome reliever Jonathan Hughes. Nick Schnell doubled and came around to score on an RBI single by Jalen Battles to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Hot Rods took the lead against Braves reliever Rob Griswold. Brock Jones and Dominic Keegan led-off with back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Seymour launched a homer to left, plating both runners to put Bowling Green up 4-1.

Hot Rods reliever Nate Dahle tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the 4-1 win for Bowling Green.

Keyshawn Askew (5-5) earned the win, striking out six, walking two, and allowing three hits over 3.0 frames. Griswold (1-2) took the loss, letting up three runs on a hit, three walks, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Dahle (3) allowed just one hit in his scoreless ninth to pick up the save

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game four of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting RHP Ben Peoples (3-5, 3.63), while Rome is rolling out RHP Ian Mejia (3-5, 3.84)

