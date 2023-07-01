Woman trapped in trench in Cave City, multiple crews on the scene

By Brennan Crain and Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Barren County Emergency Management, emergency crews are on the scene of a rescue operation in Cave City.

Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management personnel seem to think a large “trench” was dug to install sewage lines.

A woman was working in the trench on Saturday, July 1 when the wall began to collapse. She tried to escape, but did not make it out.

According to dispatch, the woman’s mother called to report that she was working in a ditch that caved in and buried her in the dirt. The woman’s husband arrived and began to dig her out from under the rubble and dirt.

The torso and upper body of the woman have been exposed and officials were speaking with her while trying to safely remove her from the trench.

Crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. She was extracted from the trench around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Medical care has been provided to the woman.

According to rescue crews, the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews with the Cave City Fire Department, Barren County Emergency Management, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Cave City Police Department and Bowling Green Fire Department are at the scene.

