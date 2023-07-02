Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society at max capacity, offering low adoption fees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They have four legs, two eyes, soft ears and a big heart. Bob Barker, the late host of the popular game show “The Price is Right” said it best, “spay and neuter your pets.”

Over six million cats and dogs are admitted into animal shelters every year. Right now, the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is needing assistance from the community.

The BGWC Humane Society is at max capacity after a swelling intake of nearly 600 animals over the last couple of weeks. The shelter has had to move pets from cage to cage in order to keep up with the large intake of animals. They call it a “code red.”

In a Facebook post, they said, “Currently, we have 552 animals in our care. From June 16 to June 30, we took in 538 animals.” They have 354 cats and 191 dogs along with a handful of small critters.

Lorri Hare, the Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, spoke in detail about “code red” alerts, and what that means for the animals at the shelter.

“We have only done a “code red” type of post less than five times. What that means is animals are in danger of being euthanized,” said Hare. “Our shelter has not euthanized animals for a room in a little over three years. That is probably going to happen this week if something can not change. It is very serious.”

In order to combat the influx of animals at the shelter, adoption fees have dropped drastically. Fees are now set at $25 per animal.

“We are in a really crucial situation right now. Anything that we can do to help save their (animals’) lives is so important,” said Hare. “We decided to do $25 adoption fees. That includes your animal being spayed, neutered, vaccinated, wormed, their first month of flea-tick preventative and microchipped. It is about $250 worth of vetting for only $25.”

Hayden Curneal adopted a cat that he named “Sweet Potato.” Curneal has rescued multiple cats before, and said that now was as good a time as any to adopt once more.

“We just came and wanted to get another one. We figured it was the perfect time to do it. It is only $25 right now and they (BGWC Humane Society) have more cats than they can show off,” said Curneal.

“You never really know what you are going to find when you walk in here. They have cats of all different ages and personalities. There is a cat out there for everybody.”

For more information, you can visit their website, or you can go out to their location at 1924 Louisville Rd in Bowling Green, KY.

