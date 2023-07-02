FIRST ALERT: More strong/severe storms possible for your Sunday

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, flooding rainfall, and a few tornadoes
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here we go again....another First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Sunday, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Main threats associated with these storms will be damaging winds, hail, flooding rainfall, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, July 2nd.
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, July 2nd.(WBKO)

We are experiencing some sun across the viewing area, which will help boost the energy in the atmosphere, providing fuel for the storms that will develop later in the day. Exact timing is hard to pinpoint on these types of storm systems, so be prepared to stay weather aware as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The entire WBKO viewing area is under an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather today. You can prepare for the possibility of severe weather by making sure your electronic devices are charged, testing your weather radio, having multiple ways to receive alerts, and knowing where your shelter locations are. Outdoor tornado sirens (COWS) are NOT a reliable way to receive alerts! Weather radios, phone alerts, and local media (TV) are your best resources for warning information. Make plans now on how you will take action if a warning is issued. Remember, a watch means severe conditions could develop, a warning means the severe conditions are occurring now or are imminent. The WBKO Weather Team will be covering these storms as they move into the region.

Link to download the WBKO Weather App: https://www.wbko.com/page/apps/

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman trapped in trench in Cave City, multiple crews on the scene
Fatal Accident (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal collision that left one dead
A man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the roof...
Father, step-daughter killed in Butler County after tree falls on vehicle
Officials said that when it comes to high temperatures, it is best to follow a few precautions...
Warren RECC preparing for more outages ahead of severe weather
Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms are possible later this afternoon and evening

Latest News

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms are possible later this afternoon and evening
Storms that develop, especially in the afternoon, could turn severe with damaging winds and...
More Unsettled Weather Ahead
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a MidDay weather update
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a MidDay weather update
It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the WBKO viewing area.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Another round of storms expected late Friday