FIRST ALERT: More strong/severe storms possible for your Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here we go again....another First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Sunday, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Main threats associated with these storms will be damaging winds, hail, flooding rainfall, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out.

We are experiencing some sun across the viewing area, which will help boost the energy in the atmosphere, providing fuel for the storms that will develop later in the day. Exact timing is hard to pinpoint on these types of storm systems, so be prepared to stay weather aware as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The entire WBKO viewing area is under an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather today. You can prepare for the possibility of severe weather by making sure your electronic devices are charged, testing your weather radio, having multiple ways to receive alerts, and knowing where your shelter locations are. Outdoor tornado sirens (COWS) are NOT a reliable way to receive alerts! Weather radios, phone alerts, and local media (TV) are your best resources for warning information. Make plans now on how you will take action if a warning is issued. Remember, a watch means severe conditions could develop, a warning means the severe conditions are occurring now or are imminent. The WBKO Weather Team will be covering these storms as they move into the region.

