Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023

Mallory Hudson has been crowned Miss Kentucky 2023
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities across Kentucky through community service efforts. She is a 2020 graduate of South Warren High School and is a senior at the University of Kentucky. She is majoring in Communications and Political Science.(Vid Monster Productions)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a busy weekend at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green, as it hosted the annual Miss Kentucky competition. Young women from across the Commonwealth gathered in Bowling Green in hopes to walk away as the next Miss Kentucky for the next year.

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities across Kentucky through community service efforts. She is a graduate of South Warren High School and the University of Kentucky.

On Saturday, July 1, Hudson added yet another crown to her shelf as she was crowned Miss Kentucky 2023.

During the competition, Hudson sang during the talent portion, showed off her fitness routine and was asked about what she would do to help better the state of Kentucky.

She was asked about certain metrics that Kentucky could improve upon. As Miss Kentucky, Hudson said equality is a major factor in unifying the state.

”I believe that all of us can work to spread equality in our local, state and national communities,” said Hudson.

“I have done extensive work with my community service initiative, “Inclusive Stages,” because I believe that everyone deserves membership in a community, even if their membership looks a little different. As Miss Kentucky 2023, I will make a cognizant effort to build bridges with all 4.5 million Kentuckians, and represent the entire rainbow of humanity that makes up our Commonwealth.”

Hudson will be competing in the Miss America competition in January 2024. Although the competition will not be in Kentucky, she now has an entire state cheering her on to win Miss America.

The last Miss Kentucky winner to be crowned Miss America was Elle Smith back in 2021.

