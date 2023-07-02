Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year

The 52 Thunderfest happened today with hundreds of locals in attendance for live music, food...
The 52 Thunderfest happened today with hundreds of locals in attendance for live music, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks(Thomas Paden)
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although the National Corvette Museum just celebrated its 70th anniversary, the festivities did not end there. The Corvette Museum hosted the 52nd annual “Thunderfest” hosted by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.

This year’s festivities included local food trucks, live entertainment, inflatables, face painting and, of course, fireworks.

The gates opened at 3:00 p.m. with fireworks kicking off at 9:15 p.m.

Gates opened at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, making it a fun-filled day for many families.

“We just got here. We are smelling good food. It is just a nice vibe seeing everyone with their families,” said Kyra Ross, a local attending Thunderfest 2023.

Rod Hutcheson, the Chairman of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, said despite the weather over the last week, Saturday was the perfect day to host the annual firework festivities.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the roof...
Father, step-daughter killed in Butler County after tree falls on vehicle
BGPD public information officer Ronnie Ward has confirmed one man was hit by the train off...
Man killed after hit by train on Robinson Avenue
Fatal Accident (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal collision that left one dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating fatal collision in Monroe County
Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman trapped in trench in Cave City, multiple crews on the scene

Latest News

Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year
Woman trapped in trench in Cave City, multiple crews on the scene
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society at max capacity, offering low adoption fees
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is at max capacity and has lowered their...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society at max capacity, offering low adoption fees