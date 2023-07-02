Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although the National Corvette Museum just celebrated its 70th anniversary, the festivities did not end there. The Corvette Museum hosted the 52nd annual “Thunderfest” hosted by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.

This year’s festivities included local food trucks, live entertainment, inflatables, face painting and, of course, fireworks.

The gates opened at 3:00 p.m. with fireworks kicking off at 9:15 p.m.

“We just got here. We are smelling good food. It is just a nice vibe seeing everyone with their families,” said Kyra Ross, a local attending Thunderfest 2023.

Rod Hutcheson, the Chairman of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, said despite the weather over the last week, Saturday was the perfect day to host the annual firework festivities.

