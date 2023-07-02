Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman trapped in trench in Cave City, multiple crews on the scene
Fatal Accident (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal collision that left one dead
A man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the roof...
Father, step-daughter killed in Butler County after tree falls on vehicle
Officials said that when it comes to high temperatures, it is best to follow a few precautions...
Warren RECC preparing for more outages ahead of severe weather
Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms are possible later this afternoon and evening

Latest News

Police investigating guns in club after shooting
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones...
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say