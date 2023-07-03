4th of July looks GORGEOUS!

Isolated shower chances will be around, but nothing to cancel plans over
An isolated chance for showers- but no need to cancel plans
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four days of First Alert Weather Days in a row, we finally break the streak with a beautiful, sunny Monday.

As we head into tomorrow, the sunshine continues with highs nearing 90°. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will see them. Shower chances will continue as we look through the rest of the week, with many chances being scattered to isolated. Highs will be HOT Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and apply plenty of sunscreen as we head through the holiday festivities!

